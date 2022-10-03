Ceremony to honor former Reno Mayor takes place Tuesday

Cashell served as Mayor of the Biggest Little City from 2002 to 2014
Former Mayor Bob Cashell
Former Mayor Bob Cashell(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:00 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A memorial garden dedicated to former Reno Mayor Bob Cashell will be dedicated on Tuesday.

The dedication was originally supposed to happen in September, but had to be rescheduled due to the poor air quality. The service will take place at Bicentennial Park at 5:00 p.m.

Cashell served as Mayor of the Biggest Little City from 2002 to 2014.

“He touched so many lives with his larger than life personality,” current Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said. “He loved the entire Reno community like they were his very own family. His legacy will forever be remembered as one of Reno’s greatest.”

The memorial garden is a project of the Reno Rotary Club, of which Cashell was a member.

Free parking will be provided on the day of the event from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the City Hall Parking Garage at First and Center Streets.

The garage is located a 5-10 minute walk from the park.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police detain drives in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took over...
Sparks Police Department able to deter sideshow Saturday night
UPDATE: 2 juveniles charged after guns found at Reed High School
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
Cottage Loop, where the explosion happened
UPDATE: Cause of explosion determined to be crack sealing hot pot
Nicholas Nevarez
Downtown Reno shooting victim identified

Latest News

Supreme Court to take up Alabama racial gerrymandering case
Supreme Court to take up Alabama racial gerrymandering case
Idaho couple takes on EPA at the Supreme Court over land rights
Idaho couple takes on EPA at the Supreme Court over land rights
Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, left, and Gov. Steve Sisolak. Photos by The Associated Press.
Nevada governor, Las Vegas sheriff face off in first debate
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, speaks during a visit to Truckee Meadows Community College in Reno,...
Nevada prison escape, resignation raises political stakes