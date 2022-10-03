Ceremony to honor former Reno Mayor takes place Tuesday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A memorial garden dedicated to former Reno Mayor Bob Cashell will be dedicated on Tuesday.

The dedication was originally supposed to happen in September, but had to be rescheduled due to the poor air quality. The service will take place at Bicentennial Park at 5:00 p.m.

Cashell served as Mayor of the Biggest Little City from 2002 to 2014.

“He touched so many lives with his larger than life personality,” current Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said. “He loved the entire Reno community like they were his very own family. His legacy will forever be remembered as one of Reno’s greatest.”

The memorial garden is a project of the Reno Rotary Club, of which Cashell was a member.

Free parking will be provided on the day of the event from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the City Hall Parking Garage at First and Center Streets.

The garage is located a 5-10 minute walk from the park.

