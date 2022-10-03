Car bursts into flames when driver hits deer, officials say

Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.(Isanti County, MN Sheriff's Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:50 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALBO, Minn. (Valley News Live/Gray News) – A driver in Minnesota is lucky to be alive after her car hit a deer and then burst into flames.

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Department said the collision happened Wednesday morning on Highway 47 near Dalbo.

Officials said the woman hit a deer and the vehicle caught fire. Other drivers stopped and helped the woman get out safely.

Emergency crews closed the highway until the fire was under control.

The deer did not survive, but officials did not clarify if the driver was injured.

Copyright 2022 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police detain drives in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took over...
Sparks Police Department able to deter sideshow Saturday night
UPDATE: 2 juveniles charged after guns found at Reed High School
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
Cottage Loop, where the explosion happened
UPDATE: Cause of explosion determined to be crack sealing hot pot
The scene behind the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks following a pedestrian fatality involving a...
Pedestrian hit by bus and killed at Nugget in Sparks

Latest News

A medical examiner said his diagnosis was mistaken, but a woman remains in jail for murder
Washoe County Library System logo
Sierra View Library to temporarily close next week
Some wonder if evacuation orders should have come sooner in parts of Florida.
Frustrations mount as Hurricane Ian’s effects linger
Information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the...
BLM doubles reward for Jakes Valley horse shooting