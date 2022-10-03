BLM finishes up wild horse gather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management concluded a wild horse gather last Friday.

The agency gathered around 863 wild horses from public lands. Around 40 mares will be treated with a fertility control drug and be released back into the Calico Complex at a later date.

The purpose of the gather was to remove excess horses from public lands to prevent further degradation. BLM says there wasn’t enough water to support the number of animals in the area.

In a press release, the department said in part:

“Removing excess animals will enable significant progress toward achieving the Standards for Rangeland Health identified by the Resource Advisory Council. In addition, by balancing herd size with what the land can support, the BLM aims to protect habitat for other wildlife species.”

The animals were transported to the Indian Lakes Wild Horses and Burro off-range corrals located in Fallon to be readied for adoption.

Horses and burros that are not adopted or sold will be placed in long-term pastures.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.