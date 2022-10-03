BLM doubles reward for Jakes Valley horse shooting

The department is now offering a reward of $20,000
Information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the...
Information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the shootings will net you a $20,000 reward(The Bureau of Land Management)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:51 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is doubling its reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for shooting five wild horses in Jakes Valley.

The department is now offering a reward of $20,000 for the shootings that occurred in November 2021.

On Nov. 16, a member of the public contacted BLM after discovering five mortally wounded wild horses. The remains were located within 600 yards of one another, with an aborted fetus being attached to one of the dead animals.

One of the horses discovered was still alive, but was so wounded it had to be euthanized.

“It is our hope that raising the amount of the reward would give someone the incentive to come forward with information leading to the arrest and conviction for the heinous crime,” said George R. Higgins, President of the National Mustang Association.

Anyone with information is urged to call the BLM crime hotline at 1-775-861-6550.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police detain drives in Reno, Nev., early Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Hundreds of cars took over...
Sparks Police Department able to deter sideshow Saturday night
UPDATE: 2 juveniles charged after guns found at Reed High School
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
Cottage Loop, where the explosion happened
UPDATE: Cause of explosion determined to be crack sealing hot pot
The scene behind the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks following a pedestrian fatality involving a...
Pedestrian hit by bus and killed at Nugget in Sparks

Latest News

Washoe County Library System logo
Sierra View Library to temporarily close next week
A person at the gas pump.
Average Nevada gas prices rise 37 cents in a week
Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather
The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management have lifted some campfire restrictions
Federal agencies lift fire restrictions