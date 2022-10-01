Victorian Avenue closed overnight in downtown Sparks

Sparks Police Dept.
Sparks Police Dept.(Sparks Police Department)
By Steve Timko
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 4:29 PM PDT
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department announced Victorian Avenue in downtown Sparks will be closed Saturday night into Sunday morning due to concerns about street racing and sideshows.

The closure begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday. Victorian Avenue will be closed from Pyramid Way to 14th Street. Police only said it would reopen Sunday morning.

“The closure will be an attempt to deter anticipated traffic safety concerns to the public,” police said.

