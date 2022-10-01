Nevada Red Cross CEO will deploy to flooded Florida

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Red Cross volunteers from Nevada are already helping in Florida after the wrath of Hurricane Ian with more on the way.

“It’s a mass casualty situation, as well as a response situation, which is always difficult for the red cross and communities affected,” said Heidi Ruster, American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region.

Before becoming a top executive in the West, Ruster held the same position for seven years in Fort Myers, Fl.

On Saturday, she will deploy to that area to aid disaster relief efforts.

“We have been supporting the evacuation shelters, which are now transitioning to more long-term shelters for those that have lost their places,” said Ruster. “That’s where we’re focusing our energies and then be able to start support with casework, financial assistant, mental health support.”

Ruster typically deploys a couple of times a year. In this case, her familiarity with the area makes her a valuable member, however, she recognizes that witnessing the destruction will be difficult.

“It’s seeing places that my kids went to school that I know had sustained damage and some of the places where friends lived, “ said Ruster. “That’ll be tough to see.”

So far the Utah/Nevada region has sent over 20 volunteers to the sunshine state, while some are still on standby due to some areas still being inaccessible.

“Unfortunately some people chose not to evacuate and in some cases, people didn’t make it through,” said Ruster. “That’s a worrisome piece right now, I think, for the whole community really trying to get to those individuals ‘cause many of the barrier islands can’t even get to this point, except by boat.”

The CEO encourages the community to be prepared for when disaster strikes.

She told KOLO8 News Now that the best way Nevadans can help the nonprofit is through financial donations.

To donate go to https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/

To volunteer: https://www.redcross.org/local/nevada/volunteer.html

