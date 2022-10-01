Alleged violent sex trafficker arrested

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Sex trafficking detectives announced the Friday arrest of a man they said was violently pimping females in the Reno area.

The Human Exploitation and Trafficking unit said Claude Maurice King, 34, was arrested on two counts each of trafficking an adult for sex and living on the earnings of prostitution.

HEAT learned King was trafficking in women and on Friday teamed with the FBI to find him and arrest him.

The investigation continues and anyone with information about the case is asked to call 775-325-6470.

HEAT is comprised of detectives from the Reno and Sparks police departments and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information about any sex trafficking is asked to call 775-325-6470.

