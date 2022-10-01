1 October survivor’s song sparks inspiration, excitement as memorial plans progress

“Vegas Strong”--Matt Ballaro
I guess we’ll live to see another day
Even though the pain will never fade away
This isn’t something we can just erase
We need each other through the battle as we make a change
We were aching with a broken heart
All the tragedy was starting to tear us apart
But nothing is stoppin us from rising above
With nothing but heart and the true unconditonal love
Coming together, we’ll bring a life to our home that gonna be thriving forever
And never will we seem to waver at the signs of the adversity
We’re on a mission to reach a place of unity
Let’s make the city stronger,
take it further than we’ve ever gone and do it for the fallen’s honor
Conquering the tragedy Let’s make this thing reality
Together, we are family
(CHORUS)
No time should be wasted
Don’t wait till it’s gone
Let’s fight to make the world a place where we belong
Out with the hatred And in with the love Together, we are Vegas Strong
We’ll always stand united through the fight
We’re bringing light into the dark so something brighter pierces through the night
And even though we may not be alright
The fear will never win, we’ll keep it out of hindsight
We got each other’s back and there’s no turning back
No reminising on the flashbacks But rather on the fast track
Vegas is our city and we’re makin this our comeback
So proud to know where I reside, the place I’ll always call my home,
the city that’s coming alive
We’re not letting the pain inside Defeat the heart that multiplied the town to incredible heights
The flame of the city ignites
Let’s make each other stronger, take it further and further until we’re reaching to infinity
Conquer all the tragedy I realize in reality
That Vegas is a family
Together we’re unstoppable and undefeated
The power of the city has given a reason
To celebrate the strength that’s always been inside the heart that’s beating loudly in the middle of our Grace City
Yeah, Sin City, it’s the opposite
Flipping the script we’ve written, we proved that we are dominant
And nothing is more prominate than never forgetting the ones who left behind a monument
We made the city stronger, took it further than we’ve ever gone, and never let the enemy
Triumphs through the tragedy
There’s nowhere else where we belong
Together we are Vegas Strong
