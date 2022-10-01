1 October survivor’s song sparks inspiration, excitement as memorial plans progress

A 1 October survivor composed a song to inspire hope in the midst of tragedy, and attracted a surge of interest.
By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:16 PM PDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 1 October survivor composed a song to inspire hope in the midst of tragedy, and attracted a surge of interest as the 1 October Memorial Committee seeks artistic submissions for a future memorial.

Matt Ballaro, Las Vegas-born and raised, submitted his song “Vegas Strong” to the One October Memorial Committee’s call for local artists’ work. The song was written and arranged in the weeks following the Route 91 festival;

Ballaro recalls hearing gunshot wounds, fleeing, seeking shelter at a local casino and getting picked up by relatives. Only in the morning did he learn of the number of people killed and wounded.

“If I remember correctly, the song kind of came after everything had happened. It was something that sent everybody including myself into shock,” Ballaro said, who joined other community members and survivors for memorial gatherings in the days and weeks after the tragedy. The musician, who has also served as a worship pastor for Church of the Valley in Phoenix, was inspired by the community’s push to rally together to create good in the darkness.

“I wanted it to be hopeful; make them see the beauty that came out of such a tragic event. Anytime I go back and listen to it, it brings me right back to some of the more hopeful moments that we experienced: people are lining up at blood banks. The Golden Knights won their first game at home, and they raise the banner with the number 58 on it. Anytime I put the song back on, and I listen to it myself, it just brings me back,” he said.

People can learn more about the 1 October Memorial Committee, which is accepting artistic submissions until October 31: Memorial Committee

Members of the public can listen to the song here: Vegas Strong

