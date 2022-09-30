Trump to hold rally for GOP candidates in Minden

Trump will be in Minden on Oct. 8.
Trump will be in Minden on Oct. 8.
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:34 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally for GOP candidates in the state of Nevada.

Trump will be stumping for gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo and U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, as well as other candidates in the Silver State he has endorsed.

The rally will be on Oct. 8 at 7:00 p.m. at the Minden-Tahoe Airport. Doors will open at 2:00 p.m.

Click here to get tickets.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on State Route 341 on Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 P.M.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Geiger Grade
Cottage Loop, where the explosion happened
UPDATE: Cause of explosion determined to be crack sealing hot pot
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
CARSON CITY MOM SPEAKS OUT, AFTER DRIVER LET STRANGER ON SON'S SCHOOL BUS.
‘You guys didn’t protect my son:’ Carson mom speaks out after driver let stranger on son’s school bus
Churchill County School District logo
Churchill School District staff member found dead in school

Latest News

Secret Witness logo
Secret Witness offers reward in vehicle burglary, credit card fraud
Reno Dutch Bros to donate to Eddy House
In this Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 file photo, police officers stand at the scene of a mass shooting...
Sisolak orders flags at half-staff for anniversary of Vegas shooting
A photo of the mammovan
“Mammovan” to visit northern Nevada for breast cancer awareness month
Movie Minute - Sept. 30
Movie Minute: The must-see sequel of weekend is “Hocus Pocus 2″