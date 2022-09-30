Trump to hold rally for GOP candidates in Minden

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally for GOP candidates in the state of Nevada.

Trump will be stumping for gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo and U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, as well as other candidates in the Silver State he has endorsed.

The rally will be on Oct. 8 at 7:00 p.m. at the Minden-Tahoe Airport. Doors will open at 2:00 p.m.

Click here to get tickets.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.