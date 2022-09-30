Secret Witness offers reward in vehicle burglary, credit card fraud

Police say the suspect has a unique tattoo on the inside of his lower left forearm
Secret Witness logo
Secret Witness logo(Terri Russell)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:37 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $500 for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in connection with a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud.

A victim reported her car had been broken into and her purse had been stolen on July 16. She also had fraudulent credit card charges on her account just hours after the incident.

A review of surveillance footage from a King’s Beach 7/11 showed a male suspect that utilized the woman’s card to make $425 in purchases.

Police say the suspect has a unique tattoo on the inside of his lower left forearm. He is also associated with an early 2000s model green Ford Mustang convertible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 530-227-7579.

