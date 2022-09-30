Reno Food Systems granted gift to support their mission

Through the fruits of their labor, they donate their fresh veggies to other local non-profits
Reno Food System
By Crystal Garcia
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:39 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Melissa Gilbert, better known as the kitchen mama with Reno Food Systems, is talking boasts a large amount of organic produce that is grown on a 5 acre vegetable farm in west Reno.

“Our mission is to create a vibrant, just resilient food system,” she said. “We’re concerned about creating a healthy food system and rebuilding a local food system so using county property we are able to grow a lot of food and bring it to the community, especially the community that doesn’t necessarily have access to farmers markets and high end grocery stores.”

Through the fruits of their labor, they donate their fresh veggies to other local non-profits, helping support clients of the Biggest Little Free Pantry, Casa de Vida, and Eddy House, to name a few.

“We have a partnership with Reno Food Systems who comes in utilizes our kitchen, brings in fresh produce they teach some nutritional concepts, they teach food preparation classes, and they prepare a dinner with us every single Thursday,” said Ryan Sexton, the Director of Programs and Operations at Eddy House.

Partnerships that fulfill RFS’s mission of giving everyone access to fresh and healthy foods, no matter their socioeconomic status, a mission that the community is noticing and rallying behind.

“We look to support non-profits that are making a true impact in the community and its clear that RFS has built a network, they’ve got big aspirations of what they want to do with their access to healthy affordable food and it is incumbent of organizations like GNCU to make sure that these organizations are supported,” said Michael Thomas, the Senior VP of Communications with Greater Nevada Credit Union.

RFS has been growing fresh produce for our community for about four seasons now, creating a cycle of support made possible by donations from the community like Greater Nevada Credit, who recently donated $10,000 to their cause.

