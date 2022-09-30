Reno Dutch Bros to donate to Eddy House

(KXII)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:25 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Dutch Bros locations in Reno will be making donations to Eddy House this November.

On Nov. 2, $1 from every drink sold will be given to the nonprofit that provides services to homeless and at-risk youth in the area.

“Eddy House is an important organization for our community,” said Jeff Spangler, operator of Dutch Bros Reno. “We’re thankful for everything they do and can’t wait to partner with our customers to support their mission on Wednesday!”

If you would like to help give to Eddy House, Dutch Bros has the following locations in Reno:

  • 4555 S Virginia St, Reno NV 89502
  • 7250 S Virginia St, Reno NV 89511
  • 740 South Meadows Pkwy, Reno NV 89521

