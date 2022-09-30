President Sandoval delivers UNR’s State of the University Address

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Thursday, UNR President Brian Sandoval delivered the annual State of the University Address, citing fundraising, research, awards and the opening of a new campus.

“We have award-winning faculty, we have award-winning students, we raised amazing amount of money through the philanthropy of our community, we’ve added a new campus in Lake Tahoe, we’re working in our relationship with Great Basin College in Elko,” he said.

Sandoval also outlined the strategic plan for ‘23-’27, along with efforts to meet and exceed those goals.

Aside from the good news, he recognized that recovery continues in the wake of the pandemic.

The 2023 fiscal budget is nearly $17 million short. This includes the university’s registration fee and tuition shortfall due to a decrease in enrollment.

“There are fewer high school seniors in nevada than there were four years ago,” said Sandoval. “The pressures of the pandemic on students, changing admission standards at California’s institutions of higher education.”

He also shared that the number of international students on campus has increased by 100 but still down from pre-pandemic levels.

UNR is working to restore the budget to keep up with inflation and the cost of living for staff.

“It comes down to people,” said Sandoval.

To bring enrollment back up, the university will be working to improve the transfer process, partnerships with other institutions, recruiting resources and stipends.

For a while now, graduate students at UNR and UNLV have been dealing with limited state-funded housing stipends and an affordable housing crisis. Sandoval said they will be making a strong case at the State Legislature to increase such funding for these students.

During the half an hour speech the president introduced new staff and the renderings for a few construction projects taking place on campus, including a new science building and a 120,000 sq. ft business Building.

This summer, the state approved $75 million for the construction of a new state health lab on campus.

One of the longer term goals is to make UNR a leader in environmental expertise and campus sustainability. One of the strategies to do this is to decrease the university’s greenhouse emissions.

Other objectives include, elevating top-tier research and contribution and strengthening the university’s reputation and brand recognition nationally and globally.

To access the complete plan, go to https://www.unr.edu/wolf-pack-rising#goals

