Pedestrian hit by bus and killed at Nugget in Sparks

The scene behind the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks following a pedestrian fatality involving a...
The scene behind the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks following a pedestrian fatality involving a tour bus on Sept. 29, 2022.(Daniel Pyke/KOO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:13 PM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -One person died Thursday evening after being struck by a tour bus behind the Nugget Casino Resort in Sparks.

Nugget Avenue is closed from 14th Street to 11th Street. The Sparks Police Department expects it to be closed for several hours.

Police said the tour bus was going east on the Nugget at 14th Street and was turning north when it hit a pedestrian in the crosswalk.

No one else was hurt. Police did not know if the bus had any passengers. The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating.

Police said the Nevada State Police are helping since it involved a commercial vehicle.

