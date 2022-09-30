Owner shares how Hub Coffee Roasters found its signature flavor thanks to the Northern Nevada International Center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “A bad day with coffee is better than a good day without it.” No idea if someone actually said that or if it’s just a pithy saying to put on a Pinterest board, but either way, coffee is a beloved beverage around the world. And Saturday, Oct. 1 is International Coffee Day!

There are dozens, if not hundreds, of coffee shops throughout Northern Nevada. Hub Coffee Roasters is one of them in Reno. Owner, Mark Trujillo, is a proprietor of international coffee and owns a few coffee farms in Colombia.

He stopped by Morning Break to share how is love for coffee grew after participating in an international exchange program from Northern Nevada International Center. In 2016, Trujillo joined the Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative program and mentored a young man, Vicente, from Colombia for about six weeks up here in Reno. Then Trujillo and Vicente went to Colombia, travelling the region, for about three weeks. From there, the two partnered with a producer and now Hub coffee consumers enjoy authentic Colombian flavors.

Check out their website to see the stunning views of the farm for yourself.

Stacy Kinion, the head of the Young Leaders of the Americas Initiative program that Mark went through, also stopped by the show to talk about how other people in the community can also participate in these fully-funded programs. Click here to learn more.

