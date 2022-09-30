New coins featuring King Charles III revealed

Coins featuring King Charles III will enter circulation alongside those of Queen Elizabeth II, The Royal Mint confirms. (Source: The Royal Mint/Facebook/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:29 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Coins featuring King Charles III will enter circulation alongside those of Queen Elizabeth II, The Royal Mint confirms.

The official maker of coins in Great Britain said, “The first coins bearing the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III will enter circulation in line with demand from banks and post offices.”

This means coins featuring the king and queen will co-circulate for many years to come.

According to the UK coin maker, there are approximately 27 billion coins in circulation that feature Queen Elizabeth II.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on State Route 341 on Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 P.M.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Geiger Grade
Cottage Loop, where the explosion happened
UPDATE: Cause of explosion determined to be crack sealing hot pot
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
CARSON CITY MOM SPEAKS OUT, AFTER DRIVER LET STRANGER ON SON'S SCHOOL BUS.
‘You guys didn’t protect my son:’ Carson mom speaks out after driver let stranger on son’s school bus
Churchill County School District logo
Churchill School District staff member found dead in school

Latest News

Authorities respond to the scene of a stabbing where a veteran emergency medical responder was...
Man arrested in fatal stabbing of New York City EMS worker
FILE - A view of a school which was used as a Russian military base in the recently liberated...
Russia’s Putin opens signing event to annex parts of Ukraine
Coins featuring King Charles III will enter circulation alongside those of Queen Elizabeth II,...
STILLS: A first look at King Charles III coins
FILE - Miami Dolphins tight end Gavin Escobar walks off the field at the NFL team's training...
Former NFL player, 2nd rock climber found dead in California