NDOC director resigns after inmate escape

Former NDOC Director Charles Daniels
Former NDOC Director Charles Daniels(Nevada Department of Corrections)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:35 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CARSON, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Department of Corrections Director Charles Daniels has resigned after Governor Steve Sisolak requested his resignation on Friday.

Deputy Director of Operations William Gittere will serve as acting director of NDOC, effective immediately.

“My office will continue to work closely with the team at the Nevada Department of Corrections to ensure the safety and well-being of both NDOC employees and inmates who are in the State’s care,” said Governor Steve Sisolak. “Corrections institutions across the nation are facing severe staffing shortages and together, we are working with NDOC to look at innovative ways to increase recruitment at all facilities within this state.”

Sisolak has ordered NDOC to conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding an inmate who escaped from a correctional facility earlier this week in southern Nevada.

Six officers have already been placed on administrative leave, per protocol.

Starting next week, members of the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services are assisting NDOC in ensuring the mental and physical wellbeing of every offender in NDOC custody.

