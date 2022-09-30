Movie Minute: The must-see sequel of weekend is “Hocus Pocus 2″

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:41 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The romantic-comedy, Bros, is sure to be full of belly laughs. Bros is about two men with commitment problems attempt a relationship. Creator/writer Billy Eichner stars alongside Nicholas Stoller, Debra Messing, Miss Lawrence, TS Madison, Dot-Marie Jones, Jim Rash, Guillermo Diaz and many more. Bros is now showing in theaters.

Also in theaters, dramedy The Good House stars Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline. The move, based on Ann Leary’s book of the same title, is about a New England realtor Hildy Good as she begins to unravel after hooking up with an old flame of hers from New York. The Good House opens in theaters Friday.

The highly-anticipated Halloween sequel, Hocus Pocus 2, debuts on Disney+. Bette Midler (Winifred), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah) and Kathy Najimy (Mary) resume their roles as the Sanderson Sisters from the 1993 classic Hocus Pocus. In this new movie, three young women accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to modern day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking havoc on the world. Hocus Pocus 2 now streaming on Disney+.

On Netflix, award-worthy Blonde is a fictionalized chronicle of the inner life of Marilyn Monroe. Ana de Armas personifies the Hollywood icon as the story follows “Norma Jean” as both a major movie star when the cameras are rolling and as a troubled young woman when out of the public spotlight. The nearly 3-hour film is now streaming on Netflix.

