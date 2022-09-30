“Mammovan” to visit northern Nevada for breast cancer awareness month

A photo of the mammovan
A photo of the mammovan(NV Health Centers)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:57 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A van that provides mobile breast cancer screenings will be coming to northern Nevada for breast cancer awareness month.

The screenings hope to better accommodate women in all corners of the state.

Here is their schedule for our area:

The van will provide breast cancer screenings
The van will provide breast cancer screenings(NV Health Centers)

To schedule an appointment, call 1.877.581.6266 and select option 1.

Screenings will be provided to all women, regardless of economic status.

