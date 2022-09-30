“Mammovan” to visit northern Nevada for breast cancer awareness month

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A van that provides mobile breast cancer screenings will be coming to northern Nevada for breast cancer awareness month.

The screenings hope to better accommodate women in all corners of the state.

Here is their schedule for our area:

The van will provide breast cancer screenings (NV Health Centers)

To schedule an appointment, call 1.877.581.6266 and select option 1.

Screenings will be provided to all women, regardless of economic status.

