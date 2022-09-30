Lockdown initiated after guns found at Reed High School

(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:19 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A code yellow lockdown was initiated at Reed High School after school police discovered firearms on campus.

Police advised that no threats were made. The lockdown was initiated while school police investigated.

In an email to parents, the school’s principal thanked school police for their timely response and recognized staff and students for implementing the safety procedures.

KOLO will update this article as more information becomes available.

