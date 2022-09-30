Houston, Howren’s bond leading to great production from Bishop Manogue tight ends

Player-coach relationship dates back to Reed; now peers on Miners' coaching staff
Player-coach relationship dates back to Reed; now peers on Miners' coaching staff(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:48 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bishop Manogue gets contributions everywhere on the football field; tight end especially.

“They catch the ball, they run the ball, they block. They do everything,” explained senior tight end Kristian Ingman.

Ingman and teammate, Carter Eck, shoulder the load for the Miners, and who better to learn from than one of the best from our area?

“They try to challenge you here and there but you just show them what’s up,” Bishop Manogue Tight End’s Coach Parker Houston joked.

When things didn’t work out in the NFL for Houston, his former high school coach, Ernie Howren, was just a call away.

“I called him and I think literally right there he said ‘yeah, I’ll do it,’” Howren remembered.

Houston is now in his third season on Howren’s staff. After Reed, Houston played collegiately at San Diego State before signing with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

“When you get cut and you don’t get to say goodbye to the game you love on the field you’re always looking for answers,” Houston remembered of his NFL journey ending. “One of those answers at the top of the list is to be able to coach.”

Houston’s value has always been there.

“I knew he could add something special to our coaching staff,” added Howren. “He really has. He has that ability to really relate the game at a very simple level but be complex.”

What Houston’s teaching is translating.

“He’s taught me everything,” Ingman said. “From better ball security to ripping the ball out of peoples’ hands, to just blocking techniques which I think is the most important part.”

The tight ends have helped Bishop Manogue to an undefeated record in league play. Friday night at 7 p.m. the Miners face another 5A North unbeaten, Galena.

