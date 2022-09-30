House fire in northwest Reno knocked down

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -4:30 P.M. UPDATE: The Reo Fire Department reports the fire has been knocked down.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Reno Fire Department responded to a fire in a two-story home in northwest Reno near Kings Row.

It asks people to stay out of the area in the 3200 block of Green River Drive and to watch for emergency vehicles.

The fire was reported at about 3:47 p.m.

KOLO 8 News Now has a crew en route and wll provide updates when available.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.