House fire in northwest Reno knocked down

(KOLO)
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:05 PM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -4:30 P.M. UPDATE: The Reo Fire Department reports the fire has been knocked down.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Reno Fire Department responded to a fire in a two-story home in northwest Reno near Kings Row.

It asks people to stay out of the area in the 3200 block of Green River Drive and to watch for emergency vehicles.

The fire was reported at about 3:47 p.m.

KOLO 8 News Now has a crew en route and wll provide updates when available.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on State Route 341 on Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 P.M.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Geiger Grade
Cottage Loop, where the explosion happened
UPDATE: Cause of explosion determined to be crack sealing hot pot
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified
CARSON CITY MOM SPEAKS OUT, AFTER DRIVER LET STRANGER ON SON'S SCHOOL BUS.
‘You guys didn’t protect my son:’ Carson mom speaks out after driver let stranger on son’s school bus
Churchill County School District logo
Churchill School District staff member found dead in school

Latest News

Patient receiving laser treatment
Acne patients have treatment options
William Nunez, left, and and Luis Eduardo Zepeda-Partida
Charges: Staged overdose death scene leads to arrest for 12 lbs of meth
Blue Angels fly with local counselor ahead of Aviation Roundup
Bureau of Land Management (BLM) logo.
BLM lifts fire restrictions in northwest Nevada