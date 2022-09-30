Fire restrictions lowered to Stage 1 in Plumas National Forest

QUINCY, California (KOLO) - Fire restrictions in the Plumas National Forest have been lowered to Stage 1.

The Forest Service says the fire danger has reduced enough to lower restrictions, but not remove them entirely.

“With current conditions, including hot daytime temperatures and variable winds, there is still a significant risk of wildfires,” said Plumas National Forest Assistant Fire Management Officer Mitch Wilson.

“We have been incredibly fortunate so far this fire season and appreciate everyone’s continued vigilance and care in these last few weeks until fall rain and winter snow starts,” he continued.

Under Stage 1 restrictions, campfires will only be allowed at designated recreation sites inside provided fire rings. The USFS recommends recreators do the following:

Before going camping, check fire restrictions in place and never leave a campfire unattended. Build campfires in designated fire rings, clear of debris and keep water and a shovel nearby. Make sure campfires are out and cool to the touch before leaving the area.

Consider alternatives to a campfire, such as a portable camp stove.

Smoking should only be in a closed vehicle or fire-safe area and always dispose of cigarette debris in some type of an ashtray. Check local Fire Restrictions for specific rules.

Do not drive or park in tall grass or on roads with heavy, fine fuel accumulations. Exhaust particles, hot exhaust pipes and hot catalytic converters can start grass fires in a matter of seconds. Also, maintain proper tire pressure – driving on exposed wheel rims can throw sparks.

Secure chains properly from trailers or other equipment. Sparks from dragging chains, and exhaust from ATVs and motorcycles, can start grass fires. Spark arresters are required on all recreational and portable gasoline-powered equipment.

Carry firefighting equipment in vehicles, including a shovel, at least one gallon of water or one 2 ½ pound or larger fire extinguisher. Report suspected wildfires by calling 911.

Plumas National Forest Fire and Aviation Management resources are continuing increased staffing as needed while fire risk remains ongoing.

