Detectives investigating after human remains found in Placer County

Placer County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.
Placer County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.(Placer County Sheriff's Office)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLACER COUNTY, California (KOLO) - The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in Foresthill.

Deputies were called to Cold Springs Drive just before 7:30 a.m. Wednesday for a call of human remains found in the area.

An active investigation has been launched, and detectives are continuing to look for information to determine what occurred.

They say there is no danger to the public at this time. The PCSO says they will update the community when they get more information.

