DCSO hosting 6th annual Fright Night

Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County Sheriff's Office(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:59 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the sixth annual Fright at the Fairgrounds.

The event opens tonight and continues throughout the month of October. It will be hosted at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Gardnerville and will run every Friday and Saturday afternoon/evening.

Tickets are $5 for kids and $10 for adults between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. From 6:00 to 9:00 p.m., older kids and adults will be charged $20 admission.

The event will be operated by DCSO deputies and civilian volunteers. All proceeds from the event will go toward the DCSO and other charitable organizations.

