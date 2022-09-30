Dayton man arrested for possession of child pornography

Rose was arrested on Sept. 29
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:48 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - A Dayton, Nevada man has been arrested for possession of child pornography, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

On Aug. 24, Lyon County Sheriff’s detectives began an investigation into Noah Rose after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

After obtaining an arrest warrant, police arrested Rose in his residence in Dayton on Sept. 29.

Rose is charged with Preparing, advertising or distributing materials depicting sexual conduct of a person under 16 years of age and – Possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of person under 16 years of age.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Lyon County Sheriff’s Investigations Bureau at 775-577-5206.

