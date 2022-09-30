Crash shuts part of McCarran Blvd for 3 hours; minor injuries

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Two people received minor injuries Thursday after an illegal U-turn caused a crash in west Reno.

The incident shut down northbound McCarran Boulevard from near Interstate 80 to Mae Anne Avenue from about 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., the Reno Police Department said.

Police said a driver was going south on McCarran Boulevard and decided to make an illegal U-Turn near Interstate 80, causing the crash. Two were taken to the hospital but their injuries were not severe.

