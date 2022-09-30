Charges: Staged overdose death scene leads to arrest for 12 lbs of meth

William Nunez, left, and and Luis Eduardo Zepeda-Partida
William Nunez, left, and and Luis Eduardo Zepeda-Partida(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 3:13 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A drug overdose death in Sun Valley led to Wednesday’s arrest of two Reno men on charges of drug trafficking and illegal gun possession, authorities said.

The Regional Narcotics Unit arrested William Nunez, 28, and Luis Eduardo Zepeda-Partida, 33, on drug trafficking and illegal gun possession charges. Nunez was also arrested on a charge of offering false evidence.

The RNU said earlier in September a woman overdosed on Sugar Hill Drive in Sun Valley. An investigation showed Nunez staged the scene prior to the arrival of first responders. Further investigation by RNU showed Nunez was trafficking in drugs.

Investigators found Nunez and Zepeda-Partida at an unnamed casino and arrested them. They then found about 12 pounds of methamphetamine and what RNU described as trafficking amounts of fentanyl and cocaine, plus guns.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 775-328-3320 and refer to case WC22-4836.

The Regional Narcotics Unit is comprised of detectives from the Reno Police Department, Sparks Police Department, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, University of Nevada Police Department, Nevada National Guard Counter Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations.

