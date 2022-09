RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Get ready for a Bavarian bounty! Oktoberfest returns to Casino Fandango this weekend. It will be held October 1 and 2 in the Casino Fandango parking lot from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Admission is free. Court Cardinal visited KOLO 8 to talk about the good food, good beer and good times people can expect at the annual event.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.