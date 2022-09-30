Both Nevada Senators introduce bills to address crime

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Both Nevada Senators, Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, have introduced bills hoping to address crime nationwide.

Senator Jacky Rosen joined Republican Senator Chuck Grassley in introducing the Gang Activity Reporting Act.

The legislation would require the DOJ, DHS, and the FBI to resume regular reporting on criminal gang trends across the country. Such data stopped being provided to Congress in 2009 and 2012.

“As communities across the country grapple with a rise in violent crime, we must find ways to reverse this dangerous trend,” said Senator Rosen.

“We know that gangs are responsible for a disproportionate amount of violent crime in the United States. By requiring a comprehensive federal report on gang membership data and trends, we can better understand how gangs are contributing to this violent crime and then take the right steps to support law enforcement and strengthen public safety,” she continued.

The act would establish an annual DOJ report on the activity of local, national, and transnational criminal gangs, including aggregate data on membership, enterprises, methods, and networks supporting criminal activity and arrest statistics.

It would also require the FBI to detail its work to track gang activity and prosecute related criminal activity.

Nevada’s other Senator, Catherine Cortez Masto, also joined forces with Grassley to introduce a bill bolstering the federal response to organized retail theft.

The Combatting Organized Retail Crime Act would establish a coordinated multi-agency response to the phenomenon and would create new tools to deal with it, though no specifics were mentioned.

“Law enforcement must have access to the tools they need to crack down on organized crime groups that target shops and retailers in Nevada and across the country” said Senator Cortez Masto. “My bipartisan legislation will do just that by going after large-scale criminal schemes and working with the retail industry to deter, detect, and prosecute these crimes.”

Masto hopes her bill would create a unified effort between the government and private industry to combat an issue that costs business $720,000 per $1 billion in sales, according to data cited by her office.

