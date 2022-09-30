BLM lifts fire restrictions in northwest Nevada

REDDING, California (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is lifting fire restrictions on public lands in northeast California and northwest Nevada.

In a press release, the department said the restrictions were rolled back due to cool, fall weather. The lifting of restrictions will apply to lands managed by the Applegate and Eagle Lake field offices in Lassen, Modoc, and Plumas Counties.

Parts of Washoe County and Humboldt counties will also see their fire restrictions lifted.

The easing of restrictions also means campfires will again be allowed. Campfire permits are required outside of developed campgrounds on BLM-managed lands in California.

“Even though we are experiencing fall weather conditions, people recreating on public lands should still be careful using fire,” said Dereck Wilson, manager of the BLM’s Northern California District. “Campers should always keep campfires small and make sure they are fully extinguished when leaving a campsite.”

Year-round restrictions for BLM-managed public lands in California remain in place. Per these orders, it is required that a five-foot diameter area be cleared to bare soil and be free of overhead flammable material before a campfire is used.

Anyone using a campfire must have a round-point shovel with at least 35-inches-long nearby.

The use of fireworks is also prohibited. Target shooters are also prohibited from using incendiary, steel core or exploding ammo, or exploding targets.

