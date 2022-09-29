Road rage murder conviction overturned

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -The State Supreme Court has overturned the murder conviction of a local man in a high profile road rage incident.

Wayne Michael Cameron was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for the 2020 shooting of 29 year old Jarrod Faust.

Cameron had apparently witnessed a near accident involving Faust’s pickup and a motorcycle and followed Faust to a nearby cul de sac. He initially told investigators he had merely checked to see if Faust was alright and then left. But a friend had already told police Cameron texted him saying he thought he had shot someone. and bullet casings left at the scene matched a gun he was known to have purchased.

Cameron’s story changed when he took the stand at his trial admitting he had fired at Faust, but in self defense, even apologizing to Faust’s family.

Wahoe County Deputy District Attorney Amos Stege described Cameron as a ‘traffic vigilante’, a danger to the public and he used an unusual theory to press for a first degree conviction, arguing that shooting a bullet into the truck constituted an entry for purposes of burglary and--by extension--felony murder.

It was on that issue the reversal turned. The three justice panel voted two to one that Judge Barry Breslow erred in allowing that argument and--on that issue--overturned the conviction.

The district attorney’s office may now respond to the panel’s decision and pursue an appeal. Failing that, they could decide to retry the case.

Cameron remains in custody.

