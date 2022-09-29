Rising interest rates impact on local housing market

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Just last week the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the fifth time this year raising concerns from potential home buyers across the country and here in northern Nevada.

KOLO 8 News Now’s Crystal Garcia sat down with a local mortgage loan officer who says because of the volatility of the current market the home-buying process is more of a ‘two-step’ instead of a ‘one and done’ situation with the magic word being: refinance, as the work-around to try and get those interest rates down. But, a silver lining when it comes to those mortgage rates is that home prices are starting to drop.

“We are telling people, and agents are as well, is: don’t ignore the fact that the home price is significantly lower than it may have been only six months ago, and so if rates start to fall, you can get a very quick snap back in demand because you’ve also got people waiting on the sidelines for rates to drop,” said Scott Horejsi, Producing Branch Manager, NEO Home Loans.

Scott says, if you’re shopping for a home it comes down to weighing out the factors: understanding if you love a home right now, the price is lower so you just have to sacrifice a higher rate that you can get lowered in the future.

