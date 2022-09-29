Reno man arrested for exposing himself on Ring video

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been arrested for open and gross lewdness after police say he exposed himself on Ring video.

The Reno Police Department say they received a criminal report on Sept. 24 of a man who a homeowner captured exposing himself on video in the area of Souverain Lane in Reno.

RPD arrested Alberto Hernandez shortly afterwards. The case was submitted to the Reno PD Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit for investigation.

The person who filed the complaint said they spoke to a neighbor who says they also captured the suspect trespassing on their property.

The department believes there may be more footage in the area, and are asking anyone with more video to contact RPD if they have any.

