Reno man guilty of trying to break into a loan business

Joeddie Jamel Douglas
Joeddie Jamel Douglas(Washoe County jail)
By Steve Timko
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:42 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man faces up to four years in prison and another year in jail for trying to break into a north Reno loan business, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

A Washoe District Court jury found Joeddie Jamel Douglas, 29, guilty of felony attempted burglary and gross misdemeanor possession of burglary tools.

Douglas is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 7.

The Reno Police Department booked Douglas on Aug. 31, 2020. Police responded to an alarm at a north Reno loan business and found a rear security door damaged and found Douglas nearby. An investigation showed he tried t break into the business and police found burglary tools.

Deputy District Attorney Stephan Hollandsworth argued at trial that because surveillance video caught Douglas’s attempts to break into the business and hide his burglary tools when police arrived that there was no reasonable doubt that he was guilty, the district attorney’s office said.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on State Route 341 on Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 P.M.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Geiger Grade
CARSON CITY MOM SPEAKS OUT, AFTER DRIVER LET STRANGER ON SON'S SCHOOL BUS.
‘You guys didn’t protect my son:’ Carson mom speaks out after driver let stranger on son’s school bus
Cottage Loop, where the explosion happened
UPDATE: Cause of explosion determined to be crack sealing hot pot
Churchill County School District logo
Churchill School District staff member found dead in school
Washoe County Sheriff's Office emblem
UPDATE: Man who died in industrial accident identified

Latest News

Shore at Swan Lake
Smell emitting from Swan Lake described as “death”
Water in Swan Lake
Smell emitting from Swan Lake described as “death”
Wayne Cameron
Road rage murder conviction overturned
The case was submitted to RPD Sex Crimes/Child Abuse unit for investigation
Reno man arrested for exposing himself on Ring video