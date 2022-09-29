Reno man guilty of trying to break into a loan business

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man faces up to four years in prison and another year in jail for trying to break into a north Reno loan business, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

A Washoe District Court jury found Joeddie Jamel Douglas, 29, guilty of felony attempted burglary and gross misdemeanor possession of burglary tools.

Douglas is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 7.

The Reno Police Department booked Douglas on Aug. 31, 2020. Police responded to an alarm at a north Reno loan business and found a rear security door damaged and found Douglas nearby. An investigation showed he tried t break into the business and police found burglary tools.

Deputy District Attorney Stephan Hollandsworth argued at trial that because surveillance video caught Douglas’s attempts to break into the business and hide his burglary tools when police arrived that there was no reasonable doubt that he was guilty, the district attorney’s office said.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.