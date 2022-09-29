Reno City Council votes for appointment to fill Ward 3 vacancy

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno City Council has voted for another appointment for Ward 3 on Thursday. The seat was vacated when Oscar Delgado resigned his position last Friday.

The vote was passed 5-1 with Jenny Brekhus being the only voter not on board.

Any special election for the position wouldn’t have been held until March of 2023, possibly leaving the seat open for 6 to 8 months.

Applications for Ward 3 will open Friday, September 30 when Delgado’s resignation is effective. The applications will close after five business days on October 6 and must be turned into the clerk’s office.

You can turn in your notarized application to cityclerk@reno.gov. A meeting to narrow the finalists will be held on October 12. Once the finalists have been chosen, community meet and greet sessions will be held on October 18 (Northeast Community Center) and 19 (Neil Road Recreation Center).

Members of the city council also floated the idea of eventually changing the charter to allow for temporary appointments to allow time for special elections.

