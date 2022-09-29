Reigning Miss USA, organization president excited to bring this year’s competition to Reno

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:47 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Monday, Oct. 3, the Miss USA organization will have a new member of its royal family. Miss USA 2021, Elle Smith, will pass the crown to the next pageant queen who will take on all the honor and responsibility that comes with the title. And you can witness all the magic yourself at the Grand Sierra Resort.

Miss USA Elle Smith, and the organization’s president, Former Miss USA Crystle Stewart, stopped by Morning Break to encourage Reno and people in surrounding area to come out to the various Miss USA and Miss Teen USA shows Sept. 29 - Oct. 3.

Here’s the list of events:

  • STATE COSTUME SHOW (MISS TEEN USA) - SEPTMEBER 29 @ 8 P.M.
  • PRELIMINARY SHOW (MISS TEEN USA) SEPTEMBER 30 @ 7 P.M.
  • PRELIMINARY SHOW (MISS USA) - SEPTEMBER 30 @ 9 P.M.
  • FINAL SHOW (MISS TEEN USA) - OCTOBER 1 @ 7 P.M.
  • AFTER PARTY (MISS TEEN USA) - OCTOBER 1 @ 9:30 P.M.
  • STATE COSTUME SHOW (MISS USA) - OCTOBER 2 @ 7:30 P.M.
  • DRESS REHEARSAL (MISS USA) - OCTOBER 3 @ 10 A.M.
  • FINAL TELECAST SHOW (MISS USA) - OCTOBER 3 @ 5 P.M.
  • AFTER PARTY (MISS USA) - OCTOBER 3 @ 7:30 P.M.

Ticket prices vary based on the show. VIP tickets to all the events are also available. Click here for more information about the Miss USA events and click here for information about the Miss Teen USA events. You can also follow along all weekend long on Facebook and Instagram.

