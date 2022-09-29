Re-Know Minute: Community Connect
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sponsored: The Community Connect online platform allows residents to share critical information with first responders. Residents create a profile and enter property and occupant information, which is made available to public safety agencies at the time of dispatch. Data provided by residents within Community Connect is secure and is used only for the purpose of better serving the resident during emergency situations.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.