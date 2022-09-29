Nonprofits in Northern Nevada send relief efforts to Florida

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Red Cross sent volunteers to Florida before the rain even started.

“We are certainly ready to lend some of our team, some of our volunteers and some of our resources to the area of impact with Hurricane Ian,” said Mary Powell, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada.

A handful of Nevadans are already there, part of 500 volunteers deployed to the scene. Powell says that number is expected to increase drastically in the next few days.

“We do expect that that could go up to as many as 3,000 within the week as we just start doing more damage assessment and support in long term recovery,” she said.

The Red Cross also has vehicles across the country on standby, ready to make the long drive across the country at a moments notice. Powell and some volunteers packed up a truck earlier today.

Hundreds of meals can be loaded into the back, serving 300 meals a day for lunch and 300 for dinner.

“600 meals a day could come out of just this emergency response vehicle,” Powell said.

“They’re a big part of our recovery operation when we go into large scale operations like this.”

The Salvation Army has also mobilized volunteers sending help as Ian makes landfall.

“[The] Florida division has already activated 21 canteens and five rapid response units,” said Major Darren Trimmer, Salvation Army Washoe County Coordinator.

Both the Salvation Army in Reno and the Red Cross of Northern Nevada are accepting donations for those impacted by the devastating hurricane.

You can find more information here: Red Cross of Northern Nevada // Salvation Army Reno

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.