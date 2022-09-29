Miss USA pageants return to Grand Sierra Resort to start three-year run in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two of the country’s most coveted crowns are once again up for grabs this week in the Biggest Little City.

The Miss Teen USA and Miss USA pageants have returned to Reno, where in 2019 both titles were handed out inside the Grand Sierra Resort.

The hospitality is wonderful. The GSR has been amazing,” said Crystle Stewart, President of the Miss USA Organization. “Everyone’s just been so helpful and it’s really exciting for us to be here.”

The pageants will also take place inside the GSR in 2023 and 2024.

“We love it so much we’re gonna be here for three years,” said Stewart, who was crowned Miss USA in 2008.

Under Stewart, who took over as President in 2020, Miss USA has become independent of the Miss Universe organization. Its new tagline is “Pageantry Reimagined.”

“We want to empower women and make them embrace their uniqueness,” said Stewart, who also previously served as a host and judge for Miss USA. “They’re smart, they’re intelligent, they have depth. They have so much more about them than beyond the looks.”

Miss Teen USA 2022 will finish on Saturday, October 1st from the Grand Sierra Resort. Miss USA 2022 will be crowned on Monday, October 3rd. Tickets are available at missusa.com.

