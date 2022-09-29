Lane and ramp closures expected as work on Sparks Blvd continues

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission says lane and ramp closures are expected to continue on Sparks Boulevard as road work there continues.

The RTC is continuing construction and paving operations on that street as part of Phase One of road improvements.

Phase One will include the segment between Greg Street and Lincoln Way. The goal of the project is to add roadway capacity by restriping the existing right-of-way to three lanes in each direction.

They also hope it will increase safety and accessibility as well as improving bicycle and pedestrian facilities.

Crews will be working the night of Sept. 30 starting at 4:00 p.m. through the following Saturday morning at 6:00 a.m. Lane closures will occur on Sparks Boulevard between Lincoln Way and I-80.

One lane will remain open in each direction. Drivers can expect slow-moving traffic and delays through the work zone.

Starting on Sept. 30 at 6:00 p.m., the I-80 eastbound off ramp from Sparks Blvd. will be closed. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Vista Blvd.

Starting at 9:00 p.m. that day, the I-80 westbound on ramp will also be closed. Traffic will be detoured to Vista Blvd. and McCarran Blvd.

Construction on Phase One is expected to be complete in the Spring of 2023 and will cost approximately $12 million.

