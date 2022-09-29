Lane and ramp closures expected as work on Sparks Blvd continues

One lane will remain open in each direction
Construction on Phase One is expected to be complete in the Spring of 2023
Construction on Phase One is expected to be complete in the Spring of 2023(RTC)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 3:53 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission says lane and ramp closures are expected to continue on Sparks Boulevard as road work there continues.

The RTC is continuing construction and paving operations on that street as part of Phase One of road improvements.

Phase One will include the segment between Greg Street and Lincoln Way. The goal of the project is to add roadway capacity by restriping the existing right-of-way to three lanes in each direction.

They also hope it will increase safety and accessibility as well as improving bicycle and pedestrian facilities.

Crews will be working the night of Sept. 30 starting at 4:00 p.m. through the following Saturday morning at 6:00 a.m. Lane closures will occur on Sparks Boulevard between Lincoln Way and I-80.

One lane will remain open in each direction. Drivers can expect slow-moving traffic and delays through the work zone.

Starting on Sept. 30 at 6:00 p.m., the I-80 eastbound off ramp from Sparks Blvd. will be closed. Eastbound traffic will be detoured to Vista Blvd.

Starting at 9:00 p.m. that day, the I-80 westbound on ramp will also be closed. Traffic will be detoured to Vista Blvd. and McCarran Blvd.

Construction on Phase One is expected to be complete in the Spring of 2023 and will cost approximately $12 million.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on State Route 341 on Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 P.M.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Geiger Grade
CARSON CITY MOM SPEAKS OUT, AFTER DRIVER LET STRANGER ON SON'S SCHOOL BUS.
‘You guys didn’t protect my son:’ Carson mom speaks out after driver let stranger on son’s school bus
Cottage Loop, where the explosion happened
UPDATE: Cause of explosion determined to be crack sealing hot pot
Churchill County School District logo
Churchill School District staff member found dead in school
Holli McCarty
RPD makes hit-and-run arrest, teenager suffers life-threatening injuries

Latest News

The case was submitted to RPD Sex Crimes/Child Abuse unit for investigation
Reno man arrested for exposing himself on Ring video
Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley just north of Reno.
Smell emitting from Swan Lake described as “death”
Porfirio Duarte-Herrera arrest in Las Vegas.
Escaped Inmate Arrest/Las Vegas Metro Video
FILE - Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., speaks during a Senate Energy and Natural Resources...
Cortez-Masto introduces bill to boost economic development in tribal communities