Horse killed, teen boy injured when tractor-trailer hits Amish buggy, troopers say

The teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died, troopers said.
The teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died, troopers said.(beccazpa/Getty Images via Canva)
By Eric Fossell and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:04 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured and his horse was killed when their Amish buggy was hit by a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning in Ohio, officials said.

According to Ohio State Patrol, the horse and buggy went into the path of the truck when the collision happened around 10:15 a.m. in Scioto Township.

Troopers said the teen was ejected from the buggy, and the horse died.

The teen was taken to the hospital, with investigators describing his injuries as “incapacitating.”

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened on State Route 341 on Saturday afternoon just before 4:30 P.M.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Geiger Grade
CARSON CITY MOM SPEAKS OUT, AFTER DRIVER LET STRANGER ON SON'S SCHOOL BUS.
‘You guys didn’t protect my son:’ Carson mom speaks out after driver let stranger on son’s school bus
Cottage Loop, where the explosion happened
UPDATE: Cause of explosion determined to be crack sealing hot pot
Churchill County School District logo
Churchill School District staff member found dead in school
Holli McCarty
RPD makes hit-and-run arrest, teenager suffers life-threatening injuries

Latest News

A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane...
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the...
GOP states sue Biden administration over student loan plan
In this photo provided by Dr. Birgit Bodine, a staff member stands in a flooded hallway at HCA...
After Ian, Florida hospitals evacuate hundreds of patients
Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, arrives on Capitol Hill to meet...
Virginia Thomas appears for interview with Jan. 6 panel