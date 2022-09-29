Desperately seeking Kiwi: Man searches for his lost bird

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -You may see a number of unexpected sights on a stroll along the Truckee River downtown... but nothing like a man scanning the tree tops... whistling... with a small parrot perched on his shoulder. That would be Robert Gonzales and he’s on a lonely, but hopeful, quest.

Anyone who has ever lost a pet will recognize what’s going on and the hope that keeps it alive.

Robert Gonzales is searching for ‘Kiwi’ his lost parrot--a pineapple green cheeked conure to be exact. Kiwi has been missing for weeks now, whereabouts and fate unknown since she accompanied him on a trip down the river and Gonzales stepped into a deep hole. “I went under and when I came up she was nowhere to be found.”

You may be scratching your head wondering if you heard that right. You did. It turns out it wasn’t the first time Kiwi had been on the river. In fact, she’s used to accompanying Gonzales just about anywhere befriending people at every turn, exercising an unusual measure of independence.

“Many times she’s flown out of my house and went to the neighbor’s house. They would call and complain ‘Hey your bird’s over here again’ and I’d have to go over there and pick her up.”

His other bird, a conure named ‘Sue’ is a little more reserved. Placed on my shoulder, she’s confused and anxious until he takes her back. Kiwi, he says, was more of a ‘Hail fellow well met’ sort of bird, attached to him, but friendly to all and that history continues to give Gonzales hope. “My hope is that somebody might go in the backyard and see her or they may already have her and just don’t know where to look for her owner.”

Others have been keeping watch and he has had leads including a picture sent to him of a woman holding a bird that could be ‘Kiwi’. The contact did not go well.The two never met and so he doesn’t know, but he keeps up his search with posters offering a thousand dollars for her safe return. With no new responses and cold weather approaching he contacted us.

“If i don’t hear anything it’ll bring a little closure to what happened to Kiwi which I really need because I lay awake at night wondering if she’s on someone’s fence waiting for me to pick her up.”

If you have seen Kiwi or have her, contact us. We’ll arrange the meeting.

ed.pearce@kolotv.com

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.