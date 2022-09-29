Cortez-Masto introduces bill to boost economic development in tribal communities

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto is one of three U.S. Senators who introduced a bill to support economic development in tribal communities.

The Native American Tax Parity and Relief Act of 2022 would remove tax burdens Cortez-Masto calls unfair.

“Tribal governments share many of the same responsibilities and functions as state and local governments, but they don’t have access to the same tax incentives and economic development tools,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “My legislation will fix these fundamentally unfair aspects of the tax code, allowing Tribal governments to better use their tax authority as a tool to strengthen their economies and keep more money in Tribal communities.”

The legislation will do the following:

Updates rules for issuing tax-exempt debt to ensure Tribal governments are treated the same as state and local governments;

Strengthens Tribal governments’ ability to enforce child support by aligning the treatment of Tribal governments with that of states;

Extends and updates the Indian Employment Tax Credit to better serve Tribal families;

Increases the effectiveness of Tribal Low-Income Housing Tax Credits in Indian Country;

Expands the special-needs adoption tax credit so that it applies to adoptions ratified by a Tribal court;

Ensures that contributions to 501(c)(3) charities created by a Tribal government are taxed the same as contributions to charities created by state and local governments;

Creates an annual $175 million New Markets Tax Credit for low-income Tribal communities and for projects that serve or employ Tribe members;

Clarifies that Tribal General Welfare Benefits are not unfairly categorized as income related to Supplemental Social Income eligibility or benefit amounts.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.