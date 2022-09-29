Community invited to 2nd annual SPCA of Northern Nevada Barktoberfest

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:40 AM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Bring your dogs and maybe even find a new furry addition to your family this weekend! The SPCA of Northern Nevada and The Summit Reno will host the second annual Barktoberfest celebration.

Communications manager, Emily Lee, stopped by Morning Break to talk about this dog and family-friendly fall festival raising funds for the SPCA-NN.

The free event takes place at The Summit Reno (13925 S. Virginia St.) Saturday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. There will be a 5k and 1-mile fun run/walk at 9 a.m. There will also be live music, food vendors, local breweries, a dog Halloween costume contest and an assortment of family and dog-friendly activities. A wide selection of food and drink vendors will be in attendance, including a beer garden featuring an assortment of vendors. Noble Pie Parlor will have a special promotion at the event too with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the SPCA-NN. Raffle tickets can be purchased for your chance to win an assortment of donated prizes.

Dog owners are encouraged to bring their pets and explore the canine corner which includes activities for your pup, a doggie costume contest and more. Canines are requested to be leashed, well-behaved and vaccinated.

For more information, click here.

