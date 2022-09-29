California governor approves farmworker unionization law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California Gov. Gavin Newsom has approved one of the most contentious bills before him this year. It’s a measure aiding efforts by farmworkers to unionize that was backed by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Their support pinned Newsom in a difficult political position after his office previously criticized the proposal. The bill he signed Wednesday will allow farmworkers who provide much of the nation’s fruits and vegetables to vote by mail in union elections. Proponents say that will help protect workers from union busting and other intimidation. Farm owners say it lacks necessary safeguards to prevent fraud.

