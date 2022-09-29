Body of skier Hilaree Nelson recovered from Nepal mountain

Hilaree Nelson is known for going on skiing expeditions around the world, setting records and...
Hilaree Nelson is known for going on skiing expeditions around the world, setting records and paving the way for a new generation of climbers.(Instagram/Hilaree Nelson via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 4:17 AM PDT
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) - The body of a famed U.S. extreme skier who fell from the world’s eighth-highest mountain has been recovered. Hilaree Nelson was skiing down from the summit of Mount Manaslu with her partner on Monday when she fell. Rescuers searching by helicopter located Nelson’s body on Wednesday. Her body was flown to a hospital in Kathmandu where doctors planned to perform an autopsy. Hundreds of climbers and their local guides are attempting to reach the summit during Nepal’s autumn climbing season. Nelson and climbing partner Jim Morrison reached the summit of Mount Lhotse, the world’s fourth-highest mountain, in 2018.

