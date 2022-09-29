BLM lifting fire restrictions for parts of western Nevada, eastern California

The statewide restrictions remain in effect until Oct. 31
Wildfire
Wildfire(KBTX)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 2:28 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and four other agencies are lifting fire restrictions for 11 counties in western Nevada and eastern California.

The restrictions have been in place since July 1 and will now be lifted at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 1. Fire restrictions were lifted due to decreasing daily sunlight, increasing fuel moisture levels, and cooler evening temperatures.

Despite the lifting of restrictions, officials say the risk of wildfires remains, and are reminding people to be careful when recreating.

They are reminding people to ensure their campfires are dead out, and of the following reminders:

  • The use of incendiary or tracer rounds while recreational shooting is always prohibited.
  • Target shooting – the use of steel-core ammunition can greatly increase the chance of a wildfire.
  • Riding motorcycles/ATVs without a spark arrester and careless smoking can all cause unwanted wildland fires.
  • The use of propane stoves versus campfires and charcoal grill fires is still preferred in dry conditions.
  • Firewood cutters must have a chainsaw with a functioning, approved spark arrester screen on the exhaust.
  • Open burning on private land still requires a permit from local fire departments.
  • Always avoid driving or parking on dry grass.

