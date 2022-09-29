Beyond Van Gogh hosts food drive with local food bank

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is hosting a food drive with Beyond Van Gogh now through Oct. 5.

Guests who purchase a ticket to the art show can bring in another with a donation. You are also encouraged to bring 5-10 non-perishable, non expired items to donate.

The food bank is requesting entrees such as soups and chilis, as well as food with high protein content such as tuna, chicken and beans.

Canned fruit and vegetables are also requested.

Their hours of operation for this event are as follows:

Sunday – Thursday: 10am – 9pm (last entry 8pm)

Friday & Saturday: 10am – 10pm (last entry 9pm)

Their hours of operation will change starting Oct.3, and will look like this:

Sunday: 10am – 8pm (last entry 7pm)

Monday & Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday & Thursday: 10am – 8pm (last entry 7pm)

Friday & Saturday: 10am – 9pm (last entry 8pm)

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.