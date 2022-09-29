Andelin Family Farm’s Harvest Festival opens for 13th season
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Andelin Family Farm’s Harvest Festival is officially open. This year marks the 13th season year of the event.
It includes a pumpkin patch, hay rides, a Nevada themed corn maze, haunted trail, and Zombie Paintball.
The annual pumpkins for Autism fundraiser will also happen this weekend. The schedule of events is below:
Pumpkin patch adventure farm: Wednesday - Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm
Corn Maze: Wednesday - Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm
Corn Creepers Haunted Trail: Thursday - Saturday from 7:30 pm to 10pm
Zombie Paintball: Thursday - Saturday from 7pm to 10 pm
You can find more information and get tickets here.
