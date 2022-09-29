Andelin Family Farm’s Harvest Festival opens for 13th season

By John Macaluso
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Andelin Family Farm’s Harvest Festival is officially open. This year marks the 13th season year of the event.

It includes a pumpkin patch, hay rides, a Nevada themed corn maze, haunted trail, and Zombie Paintball.

The annual pumpkins for Autism fundraiser will also happen this weekend. The schedule of events is below:

Pumpkin patch adventure farm: Wednesday - Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm

Corn Maze: Wednesday - Saturday from 10 am to 10 pm

Corn Creepers Haunted Trail: Thursday - Saturday from 7:30 pm to 10pm

Zombie Paintball: Thursday - Saturday from 7pm to 10 pm

You can find more information and get tickets here.

